Exclusive: Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 release slated for June

The Nokia Android smartphones and Nokia 3310 release date have been subjected to a lot of speculations. Talking about the India release of these devices, there has been a widespread confusion between May and June as different reports were tipping at different dates. Now, we at GizBot have got some clarity regarding the same.

Back in the last week, we reported that these devices might be released in late May or early June. Now, we have got to know that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 will be released in the country in June and not earlier than that. So, this puts an end to the rumors and speculations citing the possibilities for these Nokia phones to be released in May.

Lately, HMD Global send media invites for an interactive session to happen in India on May 8. We have got to know that the company will discuss the design of the Nokia devices to be released in June at this event.

Notably, it has been stated in earlier media reports that the highlights of the Nokia Android smartphones are the design and software updates. These factors are said to differentiate them from the other smartphones that are available in the market. Proving the same, we have seen the Nokia 6 that is already available in a few regions have received regular and timely software updates.

When it comes to the feature phone announced by the company, the new Nokia 3310 is popular among the buyers and many have shown interest in buying it just for the nostalgia factor.