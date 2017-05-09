Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 price details revealed ahead of June launch

HMD Global held a special media event on Monday in New Delhi and GizBot was present at the event. At the event, the company revealed that the Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 and the new Nokia 3310 feature phone will be released in India in June.

While the June release of these Nokia phones is already known, the company also revealed the approximate price ranges of these devices at the event held yesterday. The company also let us use the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the Nokia 3310 briefly. HMD Global also detailed the complete specifications of the Nokia devices at the event. Take a look at the details from below.

Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 is expected to be priced below Rs. 20,000. The smartphone is the high-end model among the three Nokia devices and comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB. The other goodies on board include a 16MP main snapper with PDAF and an 8MP selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, and a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and has features such as dual speakers and NFC. The smartphone has been launched in Matte Black, Silver, Copper, Tempered Blue, and a limited edition Arte Black color variant. Nokia 5 The Nokia that is likely to be priced below Rs. 15,000 bestows a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, this smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC as the Nokia 6, but has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB. While the imaging department is almost identical expect for the 13MP rear snapper. There is 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, NFC, and OTG support. This phone is available in Matte Black, Copper, Silver, and Tempered Blue color options. Also read: Nokia 6, 5, 3 and Nokia 3310 release slated for June Nokia 3 Expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000, the Nokia 3 smartphone is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, there operates a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. The RAM and storage aspects are similar to the Nokia 5. The entry-level Nokia 3 smartphone comes with an 8MP main snapper and an 8MP front-facer as well. The 4G LTE phone boots on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and has OTG support and a 2650mAh battery. The color options are similar to those of the Nokia 5. Nokia 3310 While the Nokia 3310 pricing was not divulged at the event, it looks like the feature phone might be priced below Rs. 4,000. It has a battery that can give it up to 22 hours of talk time and up to one month of standby time. There is a 2MP rear snapper as well on the feature phone.