Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 India price leaks once again

Earlier this month, HMD sent out media invites for an event to be held in India on June 13. A few days later, the company confirmed that it will release the Nokia 6. Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at this event.

Following the confirmation, here comes another set of leaked Nokia Android smartphones' pricing details. Back in the last week, it was reported that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be priced somewhere between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 15,000. Now, a relatively higher price range has been tipped, thanks to the report by BSU. Notably, the new pricing seems to be relatively more expensive than the previously leaked pricing.

New Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 pricing Going by the recent report, the Nokia 6 might be priced at Rs. 15,990, Nokia 5 will be priced at Rs. 12,990 and the Nokia 3 will be priced at Rs. 9,990. Comparing the new pricing with the previously leaked ones, it looks like new one projects Rs. 990 more for each of the Nokia smartphones. Pre-orders will debut on June 13 The report continues stating that the three Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be released in India on June 13. The pre-orders are said to debut on the same day. The ordered units of these phones are likely to be shipped starting from June 20. Also, the report claims that the smartphones will be made available via both offline stores and online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon. HMD assures two years of support HMD has already assured that it will render two years of support to these Nokia smartphones on the software update front. The company has confirmed that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will receive the Android O and Android P updates. Also, timely security patches will also be rolled out. Our view on this pricing On comparing both the leaked pricing, we feel that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be released with reasonable and competitive price tags in the Indian market. At this price point, these smartphones will have many best-selling models from Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, etc. We hope the Nokia branded smartphones will easily sail through the competition as the brand is still one of the most trusted ones among the buyers.