Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 price details are out ahead of June 13 release

HMD India has sent out media invites for an event to be held on June 13 in India. At this event, the Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be released in the country.

With just a week left for the release of these Nokia phones in India, there seems to be an idea of how much these smartphones might cost. According to a NokiaPowerUser report, these smartphones from HMD will be priced competitively in the country. The report adds that the Nokia Android smartphones might be priced in the mid-range category, making them affordable for the buyers.

As per the information, the Nokia 3 will be priced around Rs. 9,000 and the Nokia 5 will be priced somewhere around Rs. 12,000. The Nokia is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000 or Rs. 16,000. These price details seem to be much better when comparing the same with that of the European market pricing.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 is the high-end model launched by HMD so far. The device flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity that can be further expanded up to 128GB. The imaging department comprises of a 16MP main snapper with PDAF and an 8MP front facer. The other aspects include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and a 3000mAh battery. Check out our first impressions of the Nokia 6 smartphone from here. Nokia 5 The Nokia 5 bestows a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The hardware aspects comprise of an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity expandable up to 128GB. The other aspects of the Nokia 5 include a 13MP rear snapper, an 8MP selfie camera, 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, NFC, and OTG support. Like the Nokia 6, this one also runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Nokia 3 The Nokia 3 adorns a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The smartphone employs a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor under its hood with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage as seen on the Nokia 5. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB and the imaging aspects of this entry-level smartphone features an 8MP main snapper and an 8MP selfie shooter. The 4G LTE phone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat OS, OTG support and a 2650mAh battery. Here is our Nokia 3 first impression.