Nokia 6 now receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

The Nokia 6, the first smartphone carrying the Nokia branding from HMD Global, has started receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. The company seems to be sticking to the promise it made earlier about keeping its Android-run Nokia smartphones regularly updated.

According to reports, currently, the update for Nokia 6 is only being distributed in China and some other parts. The update is said to just 369 MB in size. So users are recommended to get the update as soon as possible. The build number for the update is 00CN_3_170, which not only brings the latest Android update to the phone but also the April 2017 Android security updates.

Apart from this, the update even has made some Nokia-6 specific changes, such as improving the device's power-saving and background management features, as well as adding support for dual-SIM dual-standby for 4G and 3G networks.

The Android 7.1.1 update also adds an update for the smartphone's USB drivers and for a few of its pre-loaded apps.

HMD had previously announced that it intends to launch the Nokia 6 phone globally in this spring, including in the US. It will also release the budget phones; Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, in some parts of the world starting from next month.

Similar to the Nokia 6, these devices will provide stock versions of Android as well, which will be updated regularly.

Anyway, we hope HMD Global will soon make us aware of its plans for the global launch of the Nokia smartphones.