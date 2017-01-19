Nokia 6 out of stock in a minute

HMD Global’s first-ever Android-powered smartphone, the Nokia 6 was made available to the folks in China through a flash sale today. And, to-no-one’s surprise, the smartphone had gone out-of-stock just under a minute.

Available exclusively on the Chinese website JD.com, the Nokia 6 is priced at USD 245 (roughly Rs. 16,692). The fact that smartphone went out-of-stock is by no means, astonishing since it had already received 1 million registrations for today’s flash sale. Moreover, the Nokia 6 marks the re-entry of Nokia as a brand to the smartphone world. So, this was bound to happen.

The exact number of units that were made available for masses during the flash sale has not been disclosed yet. But, considering the demand, we are pretty sure that the next flash sale will commence very soon.

Also, as we are approaching the MWC 2017 event, expect more Nokia branded smartphones including the much-rumored flagship Nokia P1 to be announced.

