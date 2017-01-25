Nokia 6 receives 1.4 million registrations ahead of the second flash sale

We had earlier reported that Nokia 6 will be up for second round flash sale tomorrow, January 26. However, ahead of the flash sale, the registrations for the Nokia Android phone reaches 1.4 million.

To recall, it's just last week that the Nokia 6 was up for sale and the units went out of stock in just a few minutes. Prior to the first Nokia 6 sale, JD.com recorded nearly 1 million registrations, which is lesser than the second one. So, does that mean that there are very fewer chances that if everyone can be the lucky one to grab the Nokia 6 Android device which will be up for sale tomorrow?

As of now, Nokia 6 is available only in Black color variant, whether the silver variant of the phone will be made available or not remains a mystery.

So, now just in case you want the Nokia 6 smartphone and want to register for the same, here's how you can do it:

#1 Visit JD.com

#2 Sign up for your account, and in case your are a new user, open an account

#3 Register now

In terms of the features, the Nokia 6 Android smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset and comes packed with an octa-core 1.4GHz CPU, and the Adreno 505 GPU and an inbuilt storage of 64GB. Whereas in terms of optics, Nokia 6 bears a 16MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter, which are backed by a 3,000mAh battery and will be available at a price tag of Rs. 16,800.

However, to bring it to your notice, as of now Nokia 6 will be up for flash sale tomorrow only in China and there's no information on when the device might hit the Indian market.