Nokia 6 receives 250,000 registrations in 24 Hours

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 6 last week and the Nokia brand has re-entered the smartphone market. And it seems that there are still a lot of Nokia fans today.

According to a recent report, as the registration window for the sale of Nokia's new smartphone was opened, the Nokia 6 reportedly received as many as 250,000 registrations in just 24 hours.

And with this Nokia seems to have crossed a big milestone in its comeback journey to the smartphone market. It is also a testimony to the fact that Nokia still has a fair share of followers despite its failed attempts to appeal customers with the Lumia series smartphones.

The Nokia 6 smartphone is priced at CNY 1699 (approximately Rs. 16,750). The smartphone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 6 is a dual-SIM smartphone and is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

As for the design, the smartphone features a unibody design and fingerprint scanner which is embedded in its home button. Coming to the cameras, Nokia 6 has a f/2.0 16-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera for selfies. The new Nokia 6 smartphone also sports Dolby Atmos tech and 'dual amplifiers.'

Nokia 6 will be sold via a flash sale on January 19 exclusively on JD.com in China. Also, with MWC coming up next month, the company is also expected to launch other smartphones at the event.

