Nokia 6 gets a Silver paint job; open for pre-registration

Nokia 6 carries the credit of being the first Nokia-branded Android smartphone to be launched by HMD Global. The smartphone went on sale in China and a few other regions, revealing the huge demand that it has among fans.

Now, the Nokia 6 has got a Silver color paint job done and it looks attractive too. The new silver Nokia 6 is similar to the white color variant of the smartphone spotted in the Philippines, but both are quite different from each other. Notably, the white variant isn't official as yet. Apart from being official, the Nokia 6 is also available for registration on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com (Jingdong).

For the uninitiated, the Nokia 6 silver color variant visited TENAA a few days back, so we expect this variant to be announced soon. The Nokia 6 silver color option will join the black variant to attract buyers. In comparison with the black model, the silver colored model looks sleeker and more premium. It still retains the military grade metal build. Apart from the change in the color, there is no change between the black and silver variants of the Nokia 6. Not to mention, the shiny silver highlighting on the Nokia logo and camera ring at the rear.

On the pricing and availability front, there is no official confirmation regarding the silver variant of the Nokia 6. We can expect the silver model to be priced similar to the Nokia 6 Black variant at 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000).

