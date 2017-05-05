Nokia 6 Silver color variant is official: Up for sale at approx Rs.16,500

If you recall, HMD Global first unveiled the Nokia 6 in a black color variant in China. However, now it seems the smartphone will come in a silver variant as well.

According to reports, a silver variant of Nokia 6 has just been listed on a Yahoo Taiwanese store. The listing also shows the pricing as well as the shipping date of the smartphone. The Silver variant has been priced at TWD 7,790 which translates to approximately Rs. 16,500. As for the shipping date, Nokia 6 is said to be shipped from May 10 onwards.

The listing reveals that the Silver variant is available with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage option. Interestingly, the Chinese variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The global variant, on the other hand, was confirmed to come equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Basically, this new leak suggests that Nokia has another variant of the Nokia 6.

Color Options Apart from the Silver variant, it has been suggested that some markets will be getting the Arte Black special edition, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as well. Besides, Nokia 6 is also offered in Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper in some markets. Features and Specifications Talking about the smartphone, Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top for extra protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support. As for the optics, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash. At the front, the device is armed with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and the dual-SIM smartphone features USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement tool. Further Announcements Besides this news, HMD Global just confirmed yesterday that the company is coming to Indian market on May 8. And on this day it is highly possible that the much-anticipated smartphones the Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 launch date could be announced. All the official details should also be announced on the same day. All in all, it is finally an exciting time as the much-loved brand in India is returning with a bang.