Nokia 6 stocks empty in less than a minute during second flash sale

Nokia 6, the newly launched Android smartphone is one of the hottest selling mid-range smartphones right now in China. The second flash sale of the phone happened on Thursday and it was sold out within a minute.

During the second flash sale, the Nokia 6 stocks were depleted in just a few seconds. The smartphone is available exclusively via JD.com, a major retailer in China. It is priced at $245 (approx. Rs. 16,000) and is available in only one color variant - Black.

Before the second flash sale, the Nokia 6 was available for registrations at JD.com. And, over 1.4 million registrations were recorded for the sale. This proves that the Nokia smartphones have a great traction among the buyers.

Notably, during the first flash sale that took place last week, Nokia 6 went out of stock in just a matter of seconds. And, there were reports that the company managed to sell 100,000 units of the handset in the first sale. We can expect the third flash sale to happen sometime soon, but the exact date is yet to be disclosed.

As of now, there is no clear information on whether the Nokia 6 will be available outside China or not. In addition to this smartphone, HMD Global is believed to announce a few more smartphones based on Android at the upcoming MWC 2017 next month.

