Nokia 6 officially listed outside China ahead of MWC

We know that HMD is prepping the global variant of the Nokia 6 with the model number TA-1003. The device was also spotted passing Bluetooth certification and hit the GFXBench database. Besides these, it is likely that the Nokia 6 global variant will be announced at the MWC 2017 on February 26.

While the Nokia 6 global variant is yet to be unveiled, here is a confirmation that the device will be made available soon. In fact, the Nokia 6 has been listed on the official Nokia Taiwan site tipping that its global availability is imminent. However, the listing is yet to be up.

Notably, the Nokia 6 has a great demand for itself in the Chinese market. The device has been left out of stock more than twice selling in less than a minute. Also, we had come across the unofficial listing of the Nokia 6 on eBay India too at a premium pricing.

Also Read: Nokia to live stream MWC event on February 26

Talking about the MWC Nokia event, the company is expected to unveil a slew of phones including Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone. Lately, we stumbled up on some interesting information about this feature phone. Apart from the mobile launches, Nokia also seems to be all ready to span across the connected health products and virtual reality market segments this time.

Source