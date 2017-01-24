Nokia 6 will be up for second flash sale on January 26

The smartphone pioneer, Nokia announced Nokia 6 Android smartphone at CES 2017 early this month. Soon after which the brand new Nokia 6 handset was officially launched via a flash sale, but not everyone could grab the smartphone as it went out of stock in just 60 seconds. Well, for people who are still waiting to purchase the Nokia 6 smartphone, here's yet another golden opportunity for you.

Nokia 6 will probably be up for a second flash sale on January 26. Similar to the first flash sale, the smartphone is made JD.com at a price of $257 USD, which is roughly around Rs. 16,825. As of now, the Nokia 6 Android smartphone is just available in China.

To recall, the first flash sale of the smartphone booked over 1 million registrations, however, sadly only 10,000 units were reportedly up for sale. Hence, just in case if you missed the first Nokia 6 flash sale, here's the golden opportunity for you.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 'Heart' with 5.2-inch display and 2GB RAM tipped for MWC 2017 launch

In terms of the features, the Nokia 6 Android smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset and comes packed with an octa-core 1.4GHz CPU, and the Adreno 505 GPU and an inbuilt storage of 64GB. Whereas in terms of optics, Nokia 6 bears a 16MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter, which are backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

For more insight and detailed information on Nokia 6, read here and stay tuned to GizBot.

Source