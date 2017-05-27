These Nokia 7 renders look absolutely stunning

Lately, we saw a video that showed two Nokia phones. One was believed to be the flagship Nokia 9 while the other seemed to be a mid-ranger. The latter is not likely the Nokia 6 as the placement of the camera module and flash is different. This made us believe that the device could be the rumored Nokia 7.

It was also reported that three Nokia smartphones were spotted on the Geekbench database tipping that the devices could be the Nokia 9, Nokia 8 and Nokia 7. Based on the benchmark listing, the Nokia 7 is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 630 SoC operating under its hood paired with 3GB RAM.

While there is no clue on when the Nokia 7 smartphone might be announced, the YouTube channel, Concept Creator has come up with an introduction video showing the renders of the alleged Nokia 7. The renders seem to have been created with the leaked Nokia 7 design as the base.

Rounded edges The concept renders of the Nokia 7 as shown in the video make us believe that the design of the smartphone will be pretty amazing. We say so as the device seems to have nice rounded edges that give a premium feel. Vertical camera and flash The renders show the rear of the Nokia 7 in full glory. The rear of the device seems to be plain with just the Nokia branding and the vertically positioned camera lens and flash modules. Front-facing fingerprint sensor One of the images in the video show that there will be a front-facing fingerprint sensor on the upcoming Nokia 7 smartphone. The sensor is likely to be embedded on to the home button of the smartphone. Three color options tipped The renders show that HMD Global might launch three color variants of the Nokia 7. The device is seen in glossy black, white and blue color options. We can expect changes in the final design. Complete design One of the renders as seen above shows the smartphone in all the possible color options and reveals its front and rear in full glory. This gives us a good idea of what the Nokia 7 might bring for us. Nokia 7 concept video This is the concept video that shows more details.