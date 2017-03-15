Nokia 7, Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 660 and metal build likely in works

HMD Global announced the Nokia 6 mid-range smartphone earlier this year. Following the same, the company unveiled the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 at the MWC 2017 late last month along with the Nokia 3310 (2017). Despite these launches, the company's flagship smartphones are eagerly awaited by millions of fans.

There are speculations that Nokia is working on a few flagship smartphones. One of them is also rumored to be launched in June with the Snapdragon 835 processor. The recent information is that the Finnish company is working on two upper mid-range smartphones likely dubbed Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. It is allegedly claimed that there is a possibility that these phones could be released with different monikers.

The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 could likely be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and the same makes sense as these are not high-end smartphones. One of them is said to feature a relatively smaller FHD 1080p display whereas the other one might have a QHD 1440p display. The rumor has it that both the phones could be boasting slimmer bezels and metallic unibody design.

Lately, there were reports that HMD might use the Carl Zeiss optics on upcoming Nokia branded phones. Going by the same, the Nokia 8 is believed to feature the Carl Zeiss optics at its rear. The other smartphone is likely to have a different rear camera design but both will have bigger rear camera sensors. The common features that both the phones will arrive with include fast charging and fingerprint sensors.

It is long rumored that HMD Global is in plans of releasing six to seven Nokia smartphones based on Android this year. Three have already been unveiled in the mid-range market and we can expect the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 to deliver a stellar performance with the alleged Snapdragon 660 SoC.

