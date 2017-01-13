Nokia 8 video reveals two variants of Android flagship on the cards

A few days after the launch of Nokia N6, rumors regarding the Nokia N8 started surfacing online. While the Nokia N6 is said to be exclusive to the Chinese market, it appears like the flagship smartphone that HMD Global is likely to launch next month made its presence at the CES 2017.

Nokia 8 aka Nokia Supreme is yet to be confirmed by the company, but a lot of details about the smartphone are surfacing online. Lately, we came across the alleged specifications of this Nokia 8 and it was also reported that the smartphone was showcased by the chip maker Qualcomm at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

In addition to the photos of the alleged Nokia 8 at the CES 2017, a video of the device has been uploaded on YouTube and it shows a camera comparison of the Nokia 8 running the Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 835 processors. The source also claims that the units shown in the video are earlier models those were sent in by someone at one of the manufacturing units in Russia for Nokia's new hardware partner.

The Nokia 8 with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor seems to render the smoothest video on smartphones ever as it features EIS 3.0. It also seems to let users take videos without shake effects even when they are on the move. The device is said to feature 4GB along with Snapdragon 821 processor and 6GB RAM with the latest SD835 processor. Both the variants seem to have front-facing dual speakers onboard.

Both the variants of the Nokia 8 shown in the video seem to feature a 24MP rear camera unit with OIS and dual LED flash. Also, there seem to be a 12MP front-facer onboard. The storage options for these smatphones are said to be 64GB and 128GB along with expandable memory up to 256GB. Going by the earlier reports, the Nokia 8 that has been leaked in a video is likely to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Apart from this video showing the camera comparison, a video showing the hands-on on the Nokia Supreme aka Nokia 8 was also leaked.

