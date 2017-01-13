Nokia Android smartphones February 26 launch confirmed as HMD Global sends invites

Nokia will be unveiling an array of Android smartphones on February 26. Hold on! If you think that its already known and there's nothing new, there is hot news for you.

HMD Global is sending media invites for an event to be hosted on February 26. As per the invite, Nokia will host an event on the specified date at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. The invite as shown in the image above reads, "We invite you to join us at the Barcelona [venue redacted] to hear about the next exciting chapter in the Nokia consumer story. With more details to follow, please save the date in your MWC diary."

Prior to this, the company took to Facebook to announce the February 26 launch date. The post read, "Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th... Save the date!"

Though not many details are revealed by the invite, it is believed that HMD Global along with Nokia will launch a slew of Android smartphones at the February 26 event. If the ongoing rumors are to be believed, HMD will launch up to seven Android smartphones that include the flagship Nokia 8 as well.

Whatever it is, we need to await the launch of the Android smartphones from Nokia slated to happen at the end of next month to know what HMD Global has to roll out of its sleeves. Already the rumors about the Nokia 8 Android flagship are rife.