Nokia 8 to be launched in June along with other Nokia smartphones

Just yesterday we reported that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the re-designed Nokia 3310 handsets were expected to be launched in India in June. However, now new reports are suggesting that there could be more smartphones than the mentioned ones.

Well, a new report from India Today notes that along with the much anticipated Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310, the Finnish company will also launch a high-end model most probably the Nokia 8 during the same time. That sounds interesting. Besides, it looks like Nokia could give us a surprise.

In any case, some of the earlier reports have already covered the Nokia 8 model as there have been several leaks about the smartphone. And from those reports only we do have some idea about the smartphone itself, details about the specs and features and even the expected price. But the only thing missing was the probable time for the launch of the device.

Launching in June However, now that this report has surfaced online it supposedly gives us the missing element. So we might finally see the Nokia 8 smartphone in June. We have to note that other reports have also suggested that the devices could hit the store shelves by the end of the third quarter. Nonetheless, today's report hints that Nokia 8 could be much earlier than expected. Expected Specs and Features That being said, while Nokia 8 has been a part of the numerous rumors and leaks, here are some of the expected features of the smartphone. Nokia 8 has been touted to come with a 5.7-inch Quad HD display along with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. SEE ALSO: Nokia 3310 (2017) listed to go on pre-order in India on May 5 for Rs. 3,899 Further, the device is expected to come with 22-megapixel OIS + EIS main camera and a 12MP front sensor. Nokia 8 is reported to use Carl Zeiss lenses for its cameras and the phone might feature 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot, and 6GB RAM. Other key features Additionally, reports have said that Nokia 8 will run Android Nougat out-of-the-box, be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is also expected to come with Google's Daydream VR platform support. The smartphone is expected to come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G. Sensors on the phone are rumored to include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. SEE ALSO: Nokia 9 to be launched in Q3 with SD835, dual camera, IP68 and more All in all the Nokia 8 is expected to be a high-end mid-ranger product from the company. Pricing Talking about the price, Nokia 8 is rumored to come with the starting price of around 4,000 Yuan (approximately Rs. 37,220) and the reports have said that the price may go up to 4,500 Yuan (roughly 41,873). However, there is no official word from the company regarding this matter. But Nokia might just deliver a high-end smartphone that will compete with many popular brands that are in the market right now.