Alleged Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 sketches leak showing bezel-less design

We know that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3310 will be released in May. Apart from these handsets, the rumor mills are highly focused on the other devices that are to be announced by the company.

HMD Global is rumored to unveil a flagship smartphone likely called Nokia 9 sometime in the third quarter of this year at a premium price tag of Rs. 44,999. That's not all we have from the company. Going by the ongoing gossips, the company is also working on Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 smartphones. However, there is no official confirmation on the existence of these smartphones and we can't clearly say anything right now.

Earlier, we have seen the sketches of the Nokia 9 smartphone hit the web. Now, a couple of design sketches claimed to be those of the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 smartphones have been leaked. One of the design sketches show a bezel-less design and there no fingerprint scanner at the front. Nokia 9 is speculated to feature an iris scanner, so we can expect the fingerprint scanner to be placed under the display.

Both the sketches reveal the presence of a dual-lens camera at the rear. One seems to have significant bezels and a fingerprint scanner at the front. This could be the sketch of the Nokia 5 or Nokia 6, which is already official.

Though these are believed to be the sketches of the upcoming Nokia phones, we need to take them with a pinch of salt until there is a word from the company. One thing that we know for sure is we will get to see more leaks from HMD as the company is all set to announce six or seven Android smartphones this year.

