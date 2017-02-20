Nokia 8 price is out; listed for pre-sale

Nokia is going to set a benchmark by announcing a wide range of devices at the Mobile World Congress this year. The Finland-based firm had sent out press invites for MWC 2017, dated February 26.

This is the day when HMD is expected to unveil several Android smartphones, besides re-launching a premium version of the classic N-series phones and Nokia 3310. However, these should be taken with a pinch of salt as the smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed the launch of any of the devices as of yet.

Well, if the fresh reports are seen, Nokia 8 is already available for pre-order on a Chinese online retail store called, JD.com. Does this indicate that Nokia 8 is confirmed to hit the smartphone space on February 26?

Up for pre-sale, Nokia 8, as per the e-commerce site is expected to be available at a price tag of 3,188 Yuan, which comes roughly around Rs. 31,042. However, how true is that will only be confirmed after HMD announces the smartphone later this month.

As per the specifications, Nokia 8 would feature a large 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chip. So does that mean that Nokia 8 might only hit the market after Samsung Galaxy S8? This is because the South Korean giant is apparently going to wipe off the first stock of the processor.

Well, just in case Nokia 8 is launched ahead of Galaxy S8, the smartphone might come packed with a Snapdragon 821 chipset. Further, running on Android 7.0 Nougat, on the camera front, the handset will be equipped with a 24MP rear camera, while on the front fits a 12MP selfie shooter.

On the memory aspect, the rumored Nokia 8 might come in two storage variants, wherein one model would be available in 64GB storage, wherein the other one is expected to feature 128GB storage memory unit which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Well, for now, these are just rumors, as the Finland-based firm is yet to roll out the confirmation on the launch on Nokia 8.