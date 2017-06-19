Nokia 9 4GB RAM variant cancelled, tips HMD’s FCC request letter

HMD Global has recently filed with FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to end the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 9.

Back in the last week, there reports that the upcoming flagship smartphone has received the FCC certification. Though the database did not divulge a lot of details regarding the smartphone, it did reveal the presence of a 5.3-inch display and support for dual SIM cards. The latest FCC filing made by HMD Global reveals that the company has requested for a change in the model number from TA-1004 to TA-1012.

The FCC request letter further mentions that there is no difference in the build of the device, the circuitry or design. It also claims that the test results of the original Nokia 9 are representative and applicable.

Notably, this request letter from HMD Global comes after the 6GB RAM variant of the alleged Nokia 9 was spotted on the Geekbench database a few days back. From the new listing, it is speculated that the Nokia 9 might arrive with 6GB or 8GB RAM options. The previous listing of this smartphone showed 4GB RAM only.

Though the request letter from the company to change the model number point out at the cancellation of one of the alleged Nokia 9 variants, this information should be considered as a dose of skepticism until the device is announced.

For now, we know that the Nokia 9 might be launched in the third quarter of this year with the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC. There are claims that the device could be the first smartphone to feature the Nokia OZO 3D audio technology. The Nokia 9 speculated to boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. HMD has already confirmed that the Nokia Android smartphones will receive the Android O and Android P updates. Also, it is possible for us to see the Nokia 9 featuring a 13MP dual lens rear camera setup.