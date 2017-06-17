Nokia 9 variant with 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench once again

It looks like the rumor mills won't stop churning out information about the Nokia 9, which is believed to the flagship smartphone slated for launch in the third quarter.

Different variants of the Nokia 9 have been appearing on the Geekbench benchmark database. There are reports that over 30 listings of Nokia 9 have been spotted on the database.

Now, the smartphone with the model number TA-1012 has visited Geekbench revealing some possible specs. Notably, the different variants of the Nokia 9 seem to have varying RAM capacities while the processor remains to be the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Going by the listing, the Nokia 9 TA-1012 variant seems to have 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC. While earlier listings tipped at the presence of 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of the device too. One thing that we need to say is that there is no clarity on which variant of the Nokia 9 will be launched with 4GB and 6GB RAM.

Besides the RAM details, this Nokia 9 variant seems to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. The device recently appeared in the EA Union certification along with the TA-1004.

It has been revealed that the TA-1012 will be a single SIM variant of the Nokia 9. Talking about the high-end variant of the Nokia 9, it looks like the device with 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench listing will be the Nokia 9 TA-1052.

Going by the recent speculations, the Nokia 9 is likely to arrive with a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display and use 64GB storage that can be further expanded using a microSD card. The imaging aspects are said to include a 13MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 13MP selfie snapper too. The Nokia 9 might arrive with the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.