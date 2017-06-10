Nokia 9 clears Bluetooth certification with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC

Nokia 9 is highly expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year. As it is the flagship smartphone, it is believed to be priced in the premium price bracket.

As we are in the last month of the second quarter of this year, the Nokia 9 launch is likely nearing. We say this as the device is hitting the headlines almost every day. Yesterday, we saw that a variant of the upcoming flagship smartphone from HMD was spotted on the Geekbench database with the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM. Now, a variant of the Nokia 9 has been spotted clearing the Bluetooth certification.

Nokia 9 TA-1004 gets Bluetooth certified

The Nokia 9 with the model number TA-1004 has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG clearing the certification. The same model cleared the EA Union certification previously. The Nokia 9 TA-1004 features similar hardware specs as the model spotted on the Geekbench listing. It is listed to have the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM. Also, the listing shows that it will support Bluetooth 4.2 standard.

Nokia 9 TA-1052 has similar specs

As mentioned above, a few days back, a Nokia 9 variant with the model number TA-1052 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Expected in both single SIM and dual-SIM variants

The Nokia 9 variants - TA-1004 and TA-1012 were spotted in the EA Union certification. One of the models is said to be the single SIM variant of the upcoming flagship smartphone while the other one could be a dual-SIM mode.