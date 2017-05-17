Nokia 9 could feature rear dual cameras; suggests new video

Nokia has just launched its Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone in India. The company is also going to release three new smartphones in India next month, which are the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.

Not only this, four more Nokia phones are rumored to be coming down the pipe. We told you yesterday that HMD Global has likely registered for four new Nokia phone design trademarks. While we don't know the authenticity of this piece of information, HMD is expected to launch six to seven smartphones in 2017, as suggested by earlier reports. Moreover, we are yet to see a flagship Nokia device.

Rumors have it, a flagship smartphone is in the works, which is dubbed as the Nokia 9. Up until now, we have seen a countless number of leaks concerning this phone. Unfortunately, they carry no weight to back up their claims. Even the images said to be of the Nokia 9 that have appeared online, look nothing more than just fan-made renders.

Two unannounced, high-end Nokia phones make brief video debut https://t.co/WZqPY8hw4a pic.twitter.com/xTfcgfNs6a — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 16, 2017

However, an individual named George Chevalier Lewis has shared a new video on Twitter, which features all the Nokia Android phones released this year so far. Additionally, there is a fourth phone that is touted to be the Nokia 9.

While we don't think that it is an official video, this one still appears to be quite authentic. Now talking about the alleged Nokia 9, it appears to feature a vertically aligned rear dual-camera setup, which is accompanied by a LED flash.

We must mention, this video looks so professional that it can be passed as an official ad.

