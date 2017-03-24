Nokia 9 design sketch tips at Carl Zeiss dual lens camera

Nokia remains to be one of the hottest brands in the world with many people interested in the company's comeback. HMD Global is all set to unveil a couple of flagship smartphones in June. Now, there is interesting information.

Earlier this year, the concepts of alleged flagship smartphones - Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 hit the web in the form of videos. One of the smartphones is likely expected to arrive with the Carl Zeiss optics and HMD confirmed the same stating that there are chances for its future phone to arrive with this optics. We have also heard about an upcoming flagship smartphone from Nokia featuring a dual rear camera setup.

Design sketch leaked With the recent leak from China, it looks like the dual camera equipped flagship smartphone does exist in reality. A design sketch has been leaked by Nokibar, a leakster on Baidu. This leakster is known for genuine leaks in the past. The leaked design sketch has been re-sketched by the source to make it more presentable. The design sketch shows the rear-facing Carl Zeiss dual lens camera setup. However, the design at the front resembles that of the Nokia 6 with the touch button and fingerprint sensor position. Re-sketched for better clarity It is likely that this upcoming Nokia Android flagship could be the Nokia 9 running the Snapdragon 835 SoC. We say this as the Nokia 8 rumors do not point at the presence of a dual lens camera. It is expected to arrive with the Carl Zeiss optics and a Snapdragon 660 mid-range processor. Nokia 9 possible specs Besides the Snapdragon 835 processor, the Nokia 9 is likely to feature 6GB RAM and two storage capacities - 64GB and 128GB. It might run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is likely to make use of a 3,650mAh battery.

