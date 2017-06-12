Nokia 9 clears FCC; will arrive with dual-SIM and microSD card slots

Tomorrow HMD will be releasing the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones in India. While this news has been hitting the headlines since last week, the other one from HMD that is making the buzz is the yet to be announced flagship smartphone - Nokia 9.

Recently, we saw variants of the Nokia 9 appearing on the news as the smartphone is preparing for its launch. We saw the TA-1052 and TA-1004 visiting the Geekbench database. Also, the Nokia 9 was spotted clearing the Bluetooth certification. Taking another step towards its announcement, the Nokia 9 has cleared FCC, the U.S. regulatory site. The FCC documentation sheds light some of its specs, seemingly confirming the device's existence.

Dual-SIM smartphone with expandable storage Going by the FCC listing, the Nokia 9 is likely to be a dual-SIM smartphone that will also support expandable storage using a microSD card. This hints that the device might not have a hybrid SIM card slot. This will make the Nokia 9 different from the existing flagship smartphones on the market that lack support for expandable storage and/or the second SIM card. 5.3-inch display likely The Nokia 9's FCC listing confirms that the device might arrive with a 5.3-inch display, but the resolution remains unknown for now. EU Union and Bluetooth certifications The Nokia 9 cleared the Bluetooth and EA Union certifications. As mentioned above, these certification listing and Geekbench database have revealed their share of Nokia 9 specs. Going by the same, the upcoming flagship smartphone might arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM. The device will feature a dual-camera setup at its rear with Carl Zeiss optics too. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology is also expected. Nokia 9 release details The previous rumors and speculations have pointed out that the Nokia 9 could be launched sometime in the third quarter this year. Also, there are claims that it might be priced around Rs. 44,999. We are yet to get a clear chit from HMD regarding the same. Nokia 8 and Nokia 7 are also expected Along with the Nokia 9, the company is expected to unleash the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 smartphones too. HMD is rumored to be all set to launch around six to seven Nokia Android smartphones and three of them including the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are already official.