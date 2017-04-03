Nokia 9 full specs are out: Iris scanner, OLED display, Carl Zeiss optics and more

HMD Global is in the headlines as the release date of its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Android smartphones is nearing. In the meanwhile, there are rumors regarding an upcoming flagship likely to be launched in June.

We have seen several rumors regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone. There seems to be different models such as Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 in the pipeline. Now, an interesting leak has surfaced online tipping more about the Nokia 9. Going by the same, it looks like the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company will arrive with premium specifications to compete with the other high-end smartphones.

Also Read: Nokia 9 design sketch tips at Carl Zeiss dual lens camera

If the report has to be believed, the Nokia 9 might arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p OLED display. There is no information on any possible variants of this smartphone as yet. The camera department is likely to have a 22MP dual-lens camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics at the rear of the smartphone. Up front, it is believed to feature a 12MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the alleged Nokia 9 flagship that we know include Snapdragon 835 SoC, Nokia OZO audio feature, a capacious 3800mAh battery, and the IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Also Read: These Nokia 9 concept images can make you dribble

In the storage front, the Nokia 9 might arrive with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. The 3800mAh battery is said to support Quick Charge 4 as well. Based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is believed to have a fingerprint scanner on board.

Given that the Nokia 9 could be a flagship smartphone, these specifications seem to be practically possible. But, until there is an official confirmation, we need to take this information with a grain of salt.

Source