Nokia 9 visits GeekBench with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB and Android 7.1.1 Nougat

We recently saw the hands-on images of the alleged Nokia 9 showing the dual-lens rear camera. Also, the alleged first benchmark of the smartphone was spotted with the title 'Unknown Heart' along with the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 on GeekBench.

Now, we have a new smartphone from HMD Global that has appeared on GeekBench. The device is listed on the benchmarking database as HMD Global TA-1004. The listing reveals that the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm MSM8998 SoC that is none other than the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Eventually, we believe that the TA-1004 could be the upcoming flagship smartphone - Nokia 9.

The benchmark listing also shows the presence of 4GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Insane scores The Nokia 9 benchmark listing shows that the results are insane as the smartphone. We say this as the Nokia 9 gets a record score of 7770 points in the multi-core test and 2255 points in the single core test. More powerful than the Xiaomi Mi 6 In the multi-core test, the Nokia 9 with the Snapdragon 835 SoC scores more than the Xiaomi Mi 6 with the same processor. However, in the single core test, the Nokia 9 sits just below the iPhone 7 Plus. This shows us that the Nokia 9 is a powerful offering among the rest in the market. Nokia 9 promo video The Nokia 9 was leaked in a promo video back in the last week. The video also showed another device that is yet to go official. This video showed us the first glimpse of the Nokia 9's dual-rear camera setup. Later, the hands-on images confirmed the presence of dual-lens rear camera on the flagship smartphone from HMD Global. Nokia 9 will be priced at a premium The Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is definitely a premium one with all the high-end perks that a flagship should have at this point in time. The Nokia 9 is said to arrive in the third quarter of this year with a price tag of around Rs. 45,000. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation from HMD regarding the alleged launch date and price tag. Is the launch date coming soon? Now that the Nokia 9 has appeared on GeekBench, the next that we might see is the TENAA. Once the device gets the required certifications, we can expect its launch date to near.

