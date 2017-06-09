Nokia 9 hits Geekbench again; this time with 4GB RAM

It looks like the Nokia 9 will be available in multiple memory variants. We say this as the device has made an appearance on Geekbench again and this time with 4GB RAM.

It was just the day before yesterday, when the Nokia 9 with 6GB RAM was spotted on the same benchmark site. Moreover, a few days back, we got to see an 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone as well. So all these points towards only one thing, the flagship smartphone from Nokia is going to come in three different versions based on RAM capacity. However, it is still unclear if these versions will also differ in terms of native storage.

You might wonder, how are we so sure that it is indeed the Nokia 9. Well, the handset bears the model name 'HMD Global TA-1052' and it is listed with an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor. This clearly suggests that the phone is none other than the much-hyped Nokia 9. Speaking of other aspects, the device seems to be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

As you can from the image, the smartphone has managed to bag 2,196 points in the single-core benchmark and 7,413 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench scores may not be too impressive, but they are not bad either.

Apart from Geekbench, the Nokia 9 has hit another popular benchmark site, AnTuTu. Leaving aside the numerous leaks and rumors, the appearance of the device in various benchmarks suggests that it will be launched soon.