Nokia 9 may feature Snapdragon 835 SoC and 8GB RAM

Just a few months back, we have seen Nokia launching four new phones - new Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. All these phones have received a good response from the users globally.

Now, it is the time for Nokia 9 to see some limelight. This upcoming Nokia phone with the title 'Unknown heart' has already appeared on benchmarking site, Geekbench and managed to score 2255 and 7770 in single and multi-core test respectively. Now, a new leak has been surfaced online which shares some interesting features of the yet-to-be-launched device.

Leaked details As per the new leak, the much-awaited Nokia 9 is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and paired with 8GB of RAM. This leak has a larger number of RAM when compared with the previous rumor which stated that the phone may feature a 6GB or 4GB of RAM in it. Also Read: These Nokia 7 renders look absolutely stunning If this leak turns out to be true, then there is no doubt in giving a tough competition to the recently released flagship phones like Galaxy S8, and Apple iPhone 7. Dual camera module Recently, the phone was also speculated to have dual-camera setup in the rear which is aligned vertically. Other than this, the Nokia 9 is expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack along with an USB Type-C port. Other specs According to the rumors and leaks released so far, the phone will sport a 5.3-inch QHD display and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The phone features a better camera having a 13MP + 2MP duo setup in the rear. It comes with a Pixel-like launcher shown in Nokia-blue color and includes Always On feature.