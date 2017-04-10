Nokia 9 price is out; will likely cost Rs. 44,999

Since the last week, the Nokia 9 smartphone that is alleged to be one of the flagships to be announced by HMD Global is hitting the headlines. Lately, the complete specifications of this smartphone were leaked online revealing that it could be on par with the existing and upcoming Android biggies.

Now, we have more interesting information for the Nokia fans. Well, the possible pricing and release date details of the Nokia 9 smartphone have been leaked early today. According to the tip, the Nokia 9 will have a premium pricing and it makes considering its high-end specifications and features. However, this is just a rumored information and we need to wait for an official announcement before taking it seriously.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 9 to be priced at Rs. 44,999 Going by the information, the Nokia 9 might be priced at Rs. 44,999 in India. The source has also revealed that the handset might be priced at $699 in the U.S. market and €749 in the European markets. A third quarter unveiling Talking about the release date, the Nokia 9 was believed to be released in the second quarter of this year, which is the current quarter ending in June 2017. Now, the latest rumored information says that the smartphone will not see the light of the day until the third quarter. To be precise, the tipster has suggested a late July or early August announcement. Also read: Nokia 9 concepts will make you dribble Snapdragon 835 responsible for delay in release date A third quarter unveiling, will definitely postpone the release. Eventually, the Nokia 9 release date might be happen in the end of the third quarter or later too. The main reason for the delay in the announcement and release of the Nokia 9 is perhaps due to the availability of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Nokia 9 will have premium specs Going by the previous rumors, the Nokia 9 will arrive with high-end specs and features such as QHD 1440p OLED display, dual lens camera setup at its rear with Carl Zeiss optics, an iris scanner, a fingerprint sensor, and much more. Also read: Complete specs of Nokia 9 are out HMD's launches to cover all price points Apart from the Nokia 9, HMD Global is in plans to unveil around six to seven Android smartphones under the Nokia brand this year. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones are already official and the last one is also released in some markets. The Nokia Android smartphones are said to touch all the price points from entry-level to high-end.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source