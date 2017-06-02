Nokia 9 with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB RAM spotted on AnTuTu

It was only yesterday that we have came across a Geekbench listing showing that the Nokia 9 might come in different variants such as 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM. It was claimed that the device has been spotted on the benchmark database for over 30 times with the codename "Unknown Heart".

Now, the Nokia 9 has been spotted on another benchmark site. This time it is the AnTuTu benchmark database. The listing also sheds light on the key specifications of the smartphone. The listing reveals the presence of the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC in the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The listing also rules out the rumors regarding the dual-lens rear camera. We say this as the Nokia 9 is listed to feature a 13MP main snapper at its rear. At the front, the Nokia 9 is believed to arrive with a 13MP selfie camera.

In addition to these details, the AnTuTu benchmark listing also points out at the use of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space on board. Notably, one of the Geekbench listings point out at the presence of 8GB RAM, but the AnTuTu listing shows just 4GB RAM.

The Nokia 9 has been spotted on the AnTuTu database with the model number TA-1004. The device is also claimed to have the Adreno 540 graphics unit that will work in tandem with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Apart from these aspects, the rumors and speculations point out at the presence of a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and a near stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Source