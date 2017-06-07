Nokia 9 with 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

A few days back, the 8GB RAM variant was spotted on the benchmarking database Geekbench with 8GB RAM. Following the same, it was reported that a device with the name "Heart" has around 30 listings on Geekbench and a variant with 4GB RAM was also one of them.

Now, a listing on Geekbench shows that the Nokia 9 will come with minimum 6GB RAM. This makes us skeptical about the 4GB RAM variant that was spotted on the benchmark listing days ago. What's more confusing over here is that even the AnTuTu listing of the Nokia 9 with the model number TA-1004 revealed the use of 4GB RAM. We may get to know more details about the Nokia flagship smartphone only when the device is officially announced.

From the Geekbench benchmark listing of Nokia 9, the device seems to have 6GB RAM of which around 5.7GB is available for the users. Also, it is shown that the alleged device with the moniker Unknown Heart will boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Besides this, it is known that the Nokia 9 might feature a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and employ a Snapdragon 835 SoC.

While there is no clarity on the exact amount of RAM, it is believed that it might arrive in 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options. The internal storage space is believed to be 64GB. The camera department comprises of 13MP dual-lens rear camera and 13MP selfie camera at the front. The Nokia 9, being a flagship smartphone, is likely to have a dust and water resistant build with the IP68 rating.

Via