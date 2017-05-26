Nokia 9 with 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Nokia's upcoming flagship Nokia 9 has been in a lot of leaks and rumors lately. While we have already reported that Nokia 9 is expected to feature 4 GB of RAM based on the previous Geekbench listing, now a new benchmark result has surfaced and it reveals some interesting thing about the smartphone.

Well, according to a report from androidheadlines the new Geekbench result has been leaked and this time it shows that Nokia 9 will be coming with 8GB of RAM. This is an unexpected move from the company. And considering this result to be true, we can only assume that Nokia 9 will come in different variants.

But again, we are speculating the matter. That being said, the Geekbench result also shows that the device is labeled as "Unknown Heart". This we are very curious about. However, the listing also shows that the device is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.90GHz. It has been said that Nokia 9 will feature the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. Further, the device seems to be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Other details include the single and multi-core scores of the handset for the benchmark. This again is confusing case as the scores appear tp be lower than previous Nokia 9 Geekbench listings which showed the device with 4GB of RAM instead of 8GB.

As such, the listing shows the 8GB RAM device has got a single-core score of 769, and a multi-core score of 1630. In the previous listing of the alleged device, it shows the device with 4GB of RAM and a single-core score of 1815 and a multi-core score of 6278. And this difference in score seems quite unusual as the device with higher RAM should have gotten better scores. As of now, it is still a mystery.

Anyway, Nokia 9 is yet to be officially announced by the company and while that may take some time there will be more information pouring in about the device. More rumors and leaks will continue to appear and by the time Nokia 9 is announced we should have some an idea and details about the hardware and specifications of the handset. Besides today's Geekbench listing is yet another piece of information that we have got our hands on.