Nokia Android flagship phones might not be launched at MWC

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the entire tech world is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the Nokia Android smartphones at the MWC 2017 on February 26. While HMD might launch a number of smartphones later this month, it is the relaunch of the classic Nokia 3310 that is talked about by everyone.

Now we have another information regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship phones. Going by a recent report, it appears like HMD will not launch any flagship smartphone before late Q2 or early Q3 this year. There are no chances of witnessing the launch of flagships from the company at the MWC 2017 as well.

This is not officially confirmed by Nokia or HMD for now, but we can expect the companies to change their decision anytime before the event to happen on February 26.

By saying Nokia Android flagships, the report talks about the alleged Nokia 8 smartphone that should be having a launch date later this year. But, it would be better if HMD could discuss its main phones meant for this year to keep the Nokia fans interested. To prevent the fans from getting disappointed, the company should at least reveal a teaser or mention about the devices planned for the future.

