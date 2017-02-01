Nokia Android smartphones to get latest and safest Android OS updates, says HMD Global

Nokia Android smartphones including the Nokia 6 and the ones those will be announced at the MWC 2017 late this month in Barcelona are among the most talked about and highly anticipated devices across the globe for now.

Most Nokia fans have questions about the Android OS updates that these Nokia branded Android phones will receive and the maximum support that HMD Global will render to these phones post their launch. It remains unknown if these Nokia branded phones will support the Android Beta program.

Also Read: Nokia P1 concept video shows how gorgeous the flagship would look like

Understanding these questions that Nokia fans have in mind, the folks at NokiaPowerUser has asked the questions to the communications team at HMD Global. Though the team failed to answer all the questions, they had given a positive response.

Going by the report, it appears like the Nokia Android phones that will be released by HMD Global will receive timely updates. Also, HMD Global has assured that these smartphones will receive the latest and safest Android OS updates on a timely basis. We can expect more about the support that these phones will receive at the launch event to happen on February 26.

Also Read: Nokia D1C specs and price leaked ahead of launch at MWC 2017

Meantime, we would like to remind you that the Nokia 6 was announced with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and is expected to receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update soon. As Google has already pushed the Android 7.1.2 Beta to the Nexus devices, we can expect the upcoming Nokia Android phones, especially the flagship Nokia P1 to be launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.