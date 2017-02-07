Two new Nokia Android smartphones pass certification

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is all set to happen in a few weeks and the excitement for the Nokia Android phones is increasing all over the world. The excitement has been pushed to great heights by the Nokia 6, which has gone on flash sale twice.

Already we have seen the TA-1003, which is the global variant of the Nokia 6 passing certification, hinting that it won't remain a Chinese affair anymore. Now, two more Nokia Android smartphones seem to have passed certification in Russia.

Well, the talk is about the models TA-1008 and TA-1030. HMD Global Oy has been listed as the vendor in the certification. There are more listings under HMD, but these seem to be feature phones as these belong to the RM-XXXX category.

Though the codenames TA-1008 and TA-1030 don't seem to be clear, these could be the leaked Nokia Android phones - Nokia E1, Nokia Heart and Nokia D1. The Nokia smartphones are expected to be announced at the MWC 2017 on February 26 as the company as already sent out invites for the same. We can expect HMD to launch at least 6 to 7 Nokia smartphones this year, going by the reports that surface online.

Take a look at the details of the upcoming Nokia Android smartphones based on the information that is circulating online for now from our Nokia smartphone roundup. You can also take a look at the concept video of the highly anticipated Nokia Android smartphone - Nokia P1 from here.

