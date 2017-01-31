Nokia D1C specs and price leaked ahead of launch at MWC 2017

There has been a lot of buzz about the upcoming Nokia D1C circulating on the web lately. Predictions are such that after the successful Nokia 6 launched early this month at the CES 2017, the smartphone pioneer is all prepped up to unveil the most talked about Nokia D1C.

Nokia and HMD jointly haven't officially announced the launch date, nor did they reveal how different it will be from Nokia 6 in terms specs. However, if the innumerable rumors surfacing on the web we have a fair idea on to how the Nokia D1C might look like.

The Nokia smartphone was recently spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark listing, which showed that the device might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. Further talking about the look of the smartphone, rumors suggest a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display along with a 32GB of internal storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of the optics, Nokia D1C will sport a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter, pretty much similar to that of the Nokia 6 launched recently. Moving ahead, the smartphone is said to run on Android 7.0 Nougat and may be layered with Nokia's own user interface skin.

Well, about the price and launch of the smartphone, there has been no official statement by Nokia or HMD, however, as per the rumors, the device is expected to make its first public appearance at MWC 2017, at a sub-priced range of $199, which when calculated comes roughly around Rs. 12,894.