Two Nokia flagship phones to launch this year; one with dual-camera and another with Snapdragon 835

We had earlier reported that Nokia flagships including the long rumored Nokia P1 and Nokia 8 won't be seeing the light of the day at the MWC 2017. As said, HMD announced only the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 along with the Nokia 3310 (2017) at the event in Barcelona.

Lately, we have come across concept renders of a flagship smartphone from the company allegedly dubbed Nokia 9 but there is no clue on when this device would be unveiled. The fresh rumors circulating on the internet is that Nokia is prepping a dual-camera flagship that is pegged for a June release.

If you are expecting to see this flagship with a PureView or Carl Zeiss optics, then you need to know that the device won't have any of these optics. If you don't remember, Microsoft acquired the rights not only release phones with the Nokia brand name but also the PureView Imaging tech. With HMD being the licensee now, it cannot use this imaging technology. While it is not official, Nokia is done with the Carl Zeiss camera partner too but the reason for the same is not known.

Besides the phone with dual-camera lenses, an upcoming Nokia flagship is believed to feature an all-metal build and equip the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. So, there could be two Nokia flagships in the making and the latter with the Snapdragon 835 SoC could be released later this year.

While it is claimed that both these Nokia flagship phones will arrive with different specs such as camera pixel count, screen size, and RAM, their pricing info has also been revealed. The source estimates these upcoming Nokia phones to be priced around 4000 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,600) and 4500 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,500).

