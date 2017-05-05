Nokia has now started shipping the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phones

HMD Global surprised us all when it announced the classic Nokia 3310 feature phone in a new avatar at MWC 2017. Beside this revamped feature phone even managed to capture all the attention from some of the premium smartphones.

While this has been a popular smartphone, and that it has already been reported to be launched in few countries, Nokia has been holding back the shipments of the device. Many fans have been waiting to get their hands on the device.

And they might finally have the chance to do so. Nokia via its official twitter account has confirmed that the much-awaited Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone has finally started to be shipped. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly where the shipments have begun. It still remains a mystery and Nokia hasn't shared any details on the same. However, it should be disclosed within the next few weeks or even the next few days.

Your 17 year wait is over, now shipping. #Nokia3310

The company has scheduled an event in Delhi where the company's CFRO Juho Sarvikas will be discussing the company's plans or the availability of the products. In any case, coming back to the twitter post from Nokia, the company has published a short video clip which shows the Nokia 3310 in different colors and a message saying "I'm coming". The post further reads, "Your 17-year wait is over, now shipping."

And that is just about it. Interestingly, while going through the comments section, some have inquired about the availability of the device and where it has started shipping. However, the company seems to be avoiding answering the question and instead has replied by thanking users for their continuous support.

Nokia has most discretely commented, "We will be releasing our products globally in the next few months, stay tuned to our page for further announcements."

Well, you might have to wait just a little more until the company finally goes open with the availability dates.