Nokia ‘Heart’ with 5.2-inch display and 2GB RAM tipped for MWC 2017 launch

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d be aware of the fact that Nokia, the Finnish company, is making a comeback of sorts to the smartphone industry. In fact, it had already unveiled a smartphone dubbed the Nokia 6 for the Chinese market. And with the rumor mill suggesting the launch of Nokia 8 and the Nokia P1 — supposedly the flagship variants from Nokia, the company seems to make a rather grand comeback.

And that’s not all of it. As per the recent rumors, the company is expected to out around 6 to 7 smartphones at the upcoming MWC 2017 event. We have already seen a few rumors about the aforementioned devices. Today, we have a few details regarding an entry-level smartphone from the company.

According to the GFXBench, the yet-to-be-announced Nokia smartphone will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset (akin to the Nokia 6), a 5.2-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage space, 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Currently, the smartphone is referred as Nokia 'Heart’ and is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

