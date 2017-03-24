Nokia to launch new smartphones in the U.S

Recently in MWC 2017, Nokia tried to grab the attention of budget phone lovers by announcing its three Android smartphones. It also stated that these phones will be available globally.

The term 'global' always sounds confusing because some of the companies refer it to an intercontinental launch. When asked about this, Nokia Mobile clarified this doubt by confirming on twitter that these new smartphones will be launched in North America as well. It also said about its launch in Taiwan, making it available in another corner of the world.

@nokiamobile Will the new Nokia Android phones be available in the US? Asking for a friend. :-) pic.twitter.com/7lgzWMq9vM — Qwill (@QQwill) March 22, 2017

The China market has already received the high-end Nokia 6 smartphone. This phone has an elegant design made up of unibody aluminum construction and comes with a wider display of 5.5-inch. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is priced at €229 ($241.86).

Another phone, the Nokia 5 features same processor at the cost of €189 ($199.61). It has a slightly smaller display of 5.2-inch with only 2GB of RAM and16GB of internal storage.

They have also launched the cheapest device by name Nokia 3 made up of a polycarbonate back. It comes with a 5-inch 720p display and features a quad-core processor. This phone has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which can be expanded further. It is available for €139 ($146.80).

The Nokia 6 and 5 runs Android 7.1.1 and is said to provide quick updates to its user. It is still not clear whether the company partners with other carriers for its global release.