Nokia to announce a new N-series phone - N95 at MWC 2017

Nokia is back to stir the smartphone space again. After unveiling the Nokia 6 Android phone last month, the smartphone pioneer is all geared up to unveil a range of other devices at the Mobile World Congress 2017.

We have already enlightened our readers about HMD's plan on announcing the rumored Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia 5, Nokia 8 Android devices. However, looks like HMD has more plans for the event.

As earlier reported, Nokia N series will be back, as HDM is prepping up to unveil a range of N-series phones at the MWC 2017. These assumptions pop out after HMD Global is rumored to have registered the N series name for a trademark at the SAIC (State Administration for Industry and Commerce) in China.

If the earlier rumors are to be believed, Nokia together with HMD will announce five new N-series phones which include N70, N80, N90, N91, and N92. However, fresh reports suggest that the first N-series phone that the smartphone vendor might announce could be Nokia N95. Well, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, as Nokia hasn't confirmed any of it.

Further reports suggest that the N-series phones will be powered by the 6th generation Snapdragon. About the production of these Nokia phones, rumors also claim that initial production target of the device might be around 50,000 units.

Well, about the launch date, the latest rumors are confirming that Nokia N-series phones can be unveiled at the MWC 2017 event. However, if not all, at least the Nokia N95 might make its public appearance.

For more details on Nokia's plan for MWC 2017 stay tuned to GizBot.