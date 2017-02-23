Nokia to live stream MWC event on February 26; Where and how to watch it

Nokia to showcase a wide range of products at the Mobile World Congress this year. It's just a few days ago that the Finland-based firm sent out press invites for MWC 2017 for February 26. This is the day when HMD is going to unveil not most of the rumored Android devices - Nokia P1, Nokia 8, Nokia D1C, Nokia 3, the classic Nokia 3310 and more.

If the rumors are to be believed, the smartphone pioneer is not only going to announced smartphones but is also expected to unveil connected health devices, VR sets and more. Well, apart from the launches, Nokia has something very interesting for its lovers.

Yes, Nokia is going to live stream its MWC event in 360-degree via the Nokia OZO. The live streaming will be in a 3D format on their YouTube channel, however, for those who can't make it to the live, Nokia will archive the video on the channel itself. Alongside this, the smartphone vendor is also going to go live on its official Facebook page as well.

Apart from the live stream, looks like Nokia is extremely excited about the event and has already started the countdown timer and at this time shows 3 hours and 10 min time for the event to commence.

You can watch the live event in 360-degree here on the YouTube channel, while the 2D live streaming will happen here on the Facebook page. So, here's for all the Nokia lovers out there, hold your breath and wait for the event to begin on February 26.

Here are the devices that Nokia can unveil this MWC.