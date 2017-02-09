Nokia likely to unveil an 18.4-inch tablet at MWC 2017

In the technology space today, the hottest topic of discussing is the Mobile World Congress 2017. Several smartphone vendors are prepping up to set a benchmark at the event, however, the other tech giants may completely skip the event.

Among all the smartphone vendors, Nokia is the one that seems to have a plan to announce a wide range of smartphones. The Finland-based company may finally unveil the Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia Edge, Nokia 5 and more.

Alongside unveil the above-mentioned smartphones, Nokia may enter the tablet space as well. Yes, if the latest rumors are to be looked after, Nokia may announce its first-ever tablet at the MWC 2017 event.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 was not let on flash sale, says HMD

Rumors suggest that the mobile space will soon witness an 18.4-inch Nokia tablet. As per the specifications are to be taken into consideration, the upcoming rumored Nokia tablet will run on an "Android FIH Edition" operating system, as stated clearly on GFXBench.

Further, the listing shows that the tablet features a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm CPU and reports are such that the device may be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset.

In terms of optics, the Nokia tablet will sport a 12MP front and back camera which are capable of recording 4K video. Well, as of now Nokia hasn't issued any statement on the launch of the tablet, and everything for now remains just rumors.

For more details on Nokia's take at the MWC 2017, stay updated with GizBot.