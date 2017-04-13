Nokia to announce new smartphones and feature phones in Q2 2017

The Nokia fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 those were announced recently. Prior to these Android smartphones, the company is believed to release the new Nokia 3310. If you don't remember, there are claims that HMD is all set to release the phone in 120 markets this quarter.

While the first set of phones mentioned above are yet to be released, there is some interesting information for the Nokia fans out there. Ajey Mehta, the President of HMD Mobile India, has spilled the beans on the next set of Nokia phones. He stated that the next set of phones from Nokia will be announced by the end of the second quarter of this year that is by the end of June 2017. The new set of phones includes both smartphones and feature phones.

HMD will focus on feature phones Mehta added that the feature phones occupy 55 percent of the overall mobile phone market. He further added that 11 to 12 million feature phones are sold every month. Due to the high demand for these phones, Nokia will introduce and sell feature phones. Also Read: Nokia 3310 relaunch; this is how the internet reacts Nokia 9 to be a premium flagship Going by the earlier rumors, HMD Global is in plans to release six to seven Android smartphones this year. The rumors point out that the company is all set to unveil a flagship smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is likely to be the Nokia 9. Recently, the Nokia 9 is tipped to arrive sometime in the third quarter of this year at a price of Rs. 44,999. Also Read: Nokia 9 price is out; will likely cost Rs. 44,999 Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 on the cards The company is also speculated to be working on a couple of mid-range smartphones - Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 with the Snapdragon 660 chipset. One of these was rumored to be unveiled sometime in the second quarter.

