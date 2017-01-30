Nokia and Orange Group join hands to make 5G a reality

Nokia is now joining hands with Orange Group, a global leader in corporate telecommunication services, to develop 5G services that will allow industries and consumers to take better advantage of the new network.

Nokia says that with the development of the 5G services, operators would be able to deliver dramatic improvements in data speeds, network latency, and agility, as well as they would get the ability to enable new capabilities such as network slicing.

Nokia adds that with 5G capabilities, "it would even further allow operators to support a growing number of customers and potentially billions of connected IoT devices with a consistent quality of service, laying the foundation for smarter cities, connected vehicles, smart factories and offices, remote healthcare and many other connected industries."

Setting a vision for greater things, Nokia and Orange under this new collaboration aims to drive the definition and development of the new services with a focus on making the transition from 4G to 5G network connectivity in the most efficient way in terms of power, operations, and cost effectiveness, and with the highest level of quality and reliability.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that both the companies will build on existing joint innovation programs, as well as work with other partners, to develop, trial and introduce solutions that will make 5G a commercial reality and drive the digital transformation of vertical industries. Also, Nokia has mentioned that the companies will open up the laboratories to work with their respective innovation partners, including local enterprises, vertical application providers, and local start-ups, to accelerate the ecosystem that will be created around 5G.

Commentating on the new partnership, Alain Maloberti, Senior Vice President, Orange Labs Networks at Orange said, "In line with the Orange Essentials 2020 strategy, Orange places innovation at the heart of its drive to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Working with Nokia, we are preparing the evolution of our networks from 4G to 5G, with multiple services on a single infrastructure to deliver a quality tailored for each service requirement. Our new services will enhance people's lives and accelerate the digitization of vertical industries."

Similarly, Marc Rouanne, chief innovation and operating officer at Nokia, expressed, "With our breadth of Radio, IP and Optics technologies, and the expertise of Bell Labs, Nokia is proud to be assisting Orange in the introduction of 5G and the application of the Future X Network paradigm. Through this collaboration, we will test 5G applications for different industry segments and measure the benefits of extremely short latency and very high speeds. We are also delighted to be applying our world-class R&D expertise in Paris and Lannion in this project."

