Nokia P1 concept video shows how gorgeous the flagship would look like

At the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, we will definitely be witnessing the launch of at least a couple of Nokia-branded smartphones running the Android OS. Following the success of the Nokia 6 smartphone in China, HMD Global is believed to introduce more products that will be available globally this time.

While the Nokia 6 is expected to remain a Chinese affair, the upcoming flagship from HMD is believed to go global. Earlier, there were speculations about the yet-to-be-announced Nokia P1 that was spotted at Qualcomm's booth at CES 2017. However, the chipmaker denied and stated that it was a reference design unit and not the Nokia flagship.

This has not put an end to the gossip mongers trying to guess how the Nokia P1 might look like. Now, a YouTube user Concept creator has come up with a video of a concept showing the Nokia flagship. The device is named Nokia P1 in the video, adding credibility to the reports those have emerged online lately. Some specs shown in the video seem to be inspired by the already circulating rumors.

The smartphone in question seems to flaunt a stunning design, but how far Nokia can deliver something similar to what is shown in the video is a major concern. We can mostly likely get to know the plans of HMD Global in the coming weeks.

Talking about the Nokia P1, the smartphone might not stand out from the other company flagships that will be announced at the same time, but it will definitely be superior in segments like the camera. Otherwise, we need to wait to know what more the device can bring forth.

As per the existing rumors, the Nokia P1 is likely to arrive with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, but we doubt to see such features from a Nokia flagship at this point in time. Imaging wise, the smartphone is believed to feature a 22.3MP primary camera at its back. It is likely to boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Take a look at the concept video of the Nokia P1 from here.