Nokia P1 concept video leaked: Watch it here

There has been a lot of buzz about the upcoming Nokia P1 lately. The smartphone pioneer, Nokia is expected to launch a range of Android devices at the upcoming MWC event, out of which Nokia P1 is going to be one of them.

Ahead of the launch, a YouTube channel named ConceptCreator leaked a concept video of a Nokia handset, which is apparently the upcoming and most awaited Nokia P1. You can watch the video below.

As per the leaked video, Nokia P1 will sport a metalic frame and glassy touch on both the sides of the handset. On the front, the video shows a home button, which can also work as a fingerprint scanner.

Further noticing the display, looks like the Nokia handset will feature a 5.3-inch IGZO display, alongside a Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. The smartphone is also expected to come packed with an Ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

In terms of the camera set-up, the smartphone will sport a Carl Zeiss lens with triple flash. Apart from the look and camera of the device, connectivity wise, Nokia P1 will also include a headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port and dual stereo speakers.

Further predictions are such that the smartphone might run on Android 7.0 Nougat and is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor, which apparently Nokia has already confirmed.

Apart from these specs, Nokia P1 is expected to come in 6GB RAM variant and will be backed by a 3,500 mAh battery along with the QuickCharge 4 technology. Well, these specs are just rumors and the smartphone vendor is yet to confirm it.

The launch date and the price of the smartphone still remains a mystery.