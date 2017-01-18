Nokia P1 flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 835 rumored to launch in MWC 2017

We are getting closer to this year's Mobile World Congress and the rumours have started pouring in suggesting some really exciting smartphones expected to be showcased at the global tech event. The latest one to join the rumor mill is Nokia P1, a flagship smartphone offering top-of-the line specifications and features.

According to a report by vk.com, a Russian website, the high-end Nokia P1 flagship smartphone will be manufactured by HMD Global and the company plans to sell the smartphone in two versions, a ceramic package with 256GB inbuilt storage and a standard glass coated variant with a metal frame offering 128 GB of ROM.

The rumored flagship smartphone will have a design language based on Sharp's Aquos Xx3, which was launched in Japan in 2016. The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will feature a 5.3-inch IGZO display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The Qualcomm chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM to take care of multitasking.

Besides, the specifications listed on the Russian website also mentions about a 22.6MP rear camera powered by Carl ZEISS optics, a 3,500 mAh battery unit with Quick charge support, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP55/57 certification and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box.

Looking at the rumoured specifications, it is quite clear that Nokia does not want to compromise when it comes to hardware and software. However, the Finnish tech giant will need more than just high-end specifications to win the Android war. Stay tuned for updates on GIZBOT.

